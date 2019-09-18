Disney+ está a punto de salir al mercado, pero solo en algunos países, como son el caso de Estados Unidos, Canadá y Holanda. Aún no hay fecha confirmada para su llegada a Latinoamérica, pero la plataforma de streaming de Disney planea llegar al mundo entero a dos años de su inicio de operaciones.
Este nuevo servicio del gigante del entretenimiento ya realizó pruebas en los países antes mecionados y no tardó en filtrarse todos los títulos de las series y películas con las que competirá con Netflix, Amazon Prime, entre otras.
En el catálogo de Disney+ sobresalen todas las series y películas que pertenecerán al Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel. Además, de las diversas series animadas de Marvel que fueron publicadas en los 80, 90 y 2000.
Otro de los títulos que más sorprende es el de la nueva serie de Star Wars, "The Mandalorian", además de todas las películas que integran el universo de las películas creadas por George Lucas.
Finalmente, todos los clásicos de Disney y sus remakes tambiénestarán presentes en Disney+.
Repasa aquí el catálogo completo de Disney+, el cual fue filtrado por "Stitch Kingdom", perfil de redes sociales administrado por fans de Disney.
SERIES Y PELÍCULAS DE DISNEY+
10 razones para odiarte
20,000 leguas de viaje submarino
101 dálmatas (1961)
101 dálmatas (1996)
101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure
102 dálmatas
500 días juntos
Bichos
Goofy e hijo
Aventuras en la corte del rey Arturo
Un mar de esperanza
Un pliegue en el tiempo
Aventuras en la gran ciudad
Canguros en apuros
Aladdin
Aladdin y el rey de los ladrones
El retorno de Jafar
Alexander y el día terrible, horrible, espantoso, horroroso
Alicia en el país de las maravillas (1951)
Alicia en el país de las maravillas (2010)
Alicia a través del espejo'
Aliens of the Deep
Strike
Casi ángeles
America’s Heart and Soul
Amy
Explosivamente Goofy
Annie
Ant-Man
Ant-Man y la avispa
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
La vuelta al mundo en 80 días
Atlantis: El regreso de Milo
El resurgir de Atlántida
Atlantis
Avalon High
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: La era de Ultrón
Avengers: Endgame
Babes in Toyland
Baby, el secreto de una leyenda perdida
Un día de pelos
Bambi
Bambi 2
Bao
La bella y la bestia (1991)
La bella y la bestia (2017)
La bella y la bestia: Belle’s Magical World
La bella y la bestia: The Enchanted Christmas
Amor en la oficina
La bruja novata
Más allá de los sueños
Before the Flood
Benji the Hunted
Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills
Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills 2
Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills 3
Big Business
Big Hero Six
Bizarre Dinosaurs
Black Panther
Mi amigo el fantasma
Cheque en blanco
Bolt
Boundin
Brave
Breaking2
El relevo
Un puente hacia Terabithia
Brink
Hermano oso
Hermano oso 2
Buffalo Dreams
Burn-E
Cadete Kell
Un campamento en ninguna parte'
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Nido de avispas
El secreto del castillo
Capitán America: Civil War
Capitán América: El primer vengador
Capitana Marvel
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3
Cars Toon: Air Mater
Cars Toon: Hiccups
Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye
Cars Toon: Mater the Greater
Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater'
Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater
Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater
Falsificadores
Cheetah
Chef Donald
Chicken Little
Christmas Cupid
Christopher Robin
La cenicienta
Cenicienta
La cenicienta 2
Cenicienta: Qué pasaría si...
Cloud 9
Coco
Loco viaje al Campus
Confesiones de una compradora compulsiva
Quiero ser suferfamosa
Elegidos para el triunfo
Cambio de aires
Vuelven los mejores
El regreso de los mejores
Rescatando a papá
Como la vida misma
Darby O’Gill and the Little People
Darby O’Gill and the Little People's
Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
Día y noche
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Hermano abeja
Los descendientes
Los descendientes 2
Princesa Diana: En primera persona
El diario de Greg
Dick Tracy
Dinosaurio
Cuento de Navidad
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings'
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Disneynature African Cats
Disneynature Bears
Disneynature Born in China
Disneynature Chimpanzee
Disneynature Crimson Wing
Disneynature Expedition China
Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains
Disneynature Growing Up Wild
Disneynature Monkey Kingdom
Disneynature Oceans
Disneynature Penguins
Disneynature Wings of Life
Doctor Dolittle
Doctor Strange
No mires bajo la cama
Donald and Pluto
Double Teamed
Doug, su primera película
Patoaventuras: La película - El tesoro de la lámpara perdida
La misión especial de Dug
Dumbo
Dumbo (2019)
Earth Live
Easter Island Unsolved
Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
Bajo cero
Emilio y los Detectives
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
La montaña embrujada
Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
Buscando a Dory
Buscando a Nemo
El hijo del presidente
El vuelo del navegante
Árboles y flores
Flubber
Pajaritos
Frank and Ollie
Frankenweenie (1984)
Frankenweenie (2012)
Viernes loco
Ponte en mi lugar
Freaky Friday
Free Solo
Amienemigos
Frozen
Full-Court Miracle
Las aventuras de Bongo, Mickey y las judías mágicas
Fuzzbucket
G-Force
Garfield 2
Un chiflado encantador
Genius
George and A.J.
George de la jungla
George de la jungla 2
Jóvenes y periodistas
Giants of the Deep Blue
Girl vs Monster
Camino a la gloria
Go Figure
Going to the Mat
Buena suerte, Charlie: Un viaje de película
Gotta Kick It Up
Greyfriars Bobby
Guardianes de la Galaxia
Guardianes de la Galaxia, Vol. 2
Halloweentown High
Halloweentown
Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
Reinventando a Pete
Pesos pesados
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Herbie Goes Bananas
Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
Herbie, un volante loco
Hercules
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
El retorno de las brujas
La maldición de los hoyos
Navidad de locura
Zafarrancho en el rancho
Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Cariño, he encogido a los niños
Cariño, nos hemos encogido a nosotros mismos
Cariño, he agrandado al niño
Granjero de ciudad
How Dogs Got Their Shapes
El chico ideal (2014)
Soy el número 4
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
Soñando, soñando... triunfé patinando
Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol
Inner Workings
Del revés
Inspector Gadget
Inspector Gadget 2
Into the Grand Canyon
Into the Okavango
Into the Woods
Invincible
Invisible Sister
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United
Voluntad de hierro
Jack
Jack-Jack Attack
James y el melocotón gigante
Jane
John Carter
Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board
Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board
Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience
Journey to Shark Eden
Viaje al centro de la Tierra
¡Salta!
Marineros de agua dulce
De jungla a jungla
Jungle Cat
Justin Morgan Had a Horse
Kazaam
Kim Possible (2019)
Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
Kingdom of the Blue Whale
El emperador y sus locuras 2: La gran aventura de Kronk
La Luna
La dama y el vagabundo
La dama y el vagabundo 2
Lava
Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers
Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Escape from the Jedi Temple
Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Race for the Holocrons
Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant
Lemonade Mouth
Salvamento gatuno
Leroy and Stitch
¡Voy a brillar!
Life is Ruff
Life Size 2
Life with Mikey
abducido
Lilo and Stitch
Lilo and Stitch 2
fantasmas solitarios
Lou
Lovestruck: The Musical
Luck of the Irish
Luxo Jr.
Man Among Cheetahs
Mars: Inside SpaceX
Marte necesita madres
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight
Mary Poppins
Vaiana
Modern Inventions
Un vampiro para mamá
Monstruos S.A.
Monstruos University
Motocrossed
Mr. Holand’s Opus
Mr. Magoo
Mr. Magorium y su tienda mágica
Mulan
Mulan 2
Los teleñecos en la isla del tesoro
El tour de los Muppet
Musical Farmer
My Fake Fiance
Mi marciano favorito
My Future Boyfriend
La búsqueda
La búsqueda 2
Nunca me han besado
La pandilla
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
El mejor mago del mundo
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Dos canguros muy maduros
Fiel amigo
Oliver y su pandilla
Once Upon a Mattress
One Magic Christmas
Operation Dumbo Drop
Oz, un mundo de fantasía
Paris to Pittsburgh
Parcialmente nublado
Fiestódromo
Así somos
Perri
Pedro y el dragón Elliot
Peter y el dragón
Peter Pan
Peter Pan en regreso al país de Nunca Jamás
El fantasma del megacine
Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Piglet’s Big Movie
Pinocho
Piper
Piratas del Caribe: En el fin del mundo
Piratas del Caribe: El cofre del hombre muerto
Piratas del Caribe: La maldición de Salazar
Piratas del Caribe: En mareas misteriosas
Piratas del Caribe: La maldición de la perla negra
Ciberstrella del rock
Una porción de amor
Aviones
Aviones: Equipo de rescate
Planet of the Birds
Pluto’s Christmas Tree
Pocahontas
Pocahontas 2
Pollyana
La gran aventura de Winniew the Pooh
La película de Heffalump
Prince of Persia: Las arenas del tiempo
Programa de protección de princesas
Prom
La reina de Katwe
Hermanos a mogollón
La montaña embrujada
Ralph rompe Internet
Ratatouille
Read It and Weep
Ready to Run
Real Steel
Recess: All Growed Down
Recess: School’s Out
Recess: Taking the 5th Grade
Red’s Dream
Remember the Titans
Return from Witch Mountain
Return to Halloweentown
Return to Oz
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Right on Track
Riley’s First Date
Rip Girls
Robin Hood
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Rookie of the Year
Roving Mars
Ruby Bridges
Sacred Planet
Saludos Amigos
Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
Sanjay’s Super Team
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Saving Mr. Banks
Science Fair
Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
Secret of the Wings
Secretariat
Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special
Secrets of Life
Secrets of the King Cobra
Sharks of Lost Island
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Shipwrecked
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Sky High
Skyrunners
Sleeping Beauty
Smart House
Snow
Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Snow Buddies
Snow Dogs
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snowball Express
Snowglobe (2007)
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Space Buddies
Spacecamp
Splash
Spooky Buddies
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Starstruck
Steamboat Willie
Stepsister from Planet Weird
Stitch! the Movie
Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed
Straight Talk
Strange Magic
Stuck in the Suburbs
Sultan and the Rock Star
Super Buddies
Sweet Home Alabama
Swing Vote
Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
Swiss Family Robinson
Tall Tale
Tangled
Tangled: Before Ever After
Tangled Ever After
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Tarzan and Jane (2002)
Teachers Pet
Teen Beach 2
Teen Beach Movie
Teen Spirit
That Darn Cat (1965)
That Darn Cat (1977)
The Absent-Minded Professor
The Adventures of André and Wally B.
The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
The Adventures of Huck and Finn
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The African Lion
The Apple Dumpling Gang
The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
The Aristocats
Los vengadores
The Band Concert
The Barefoot Executive
The Bears and I
The BFG
The Big Green
The Biscuit Eater
The Black Cauldron
The Black Hole
The Blue Umbrella
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Castaway Cowboy
The Cat from Outer Space
The Cheetah Girls
The Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetah Girls: One World
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Color of Friendship
The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Country Bears
The Emperorer’s New Groove
The Even Stevens Movie
The Finest Hours
The Flood
The Fox and the Hound
The Fox and the Hound 2
The Game Plan
The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
The Gods Must Be Crazy
The Good Dinosaur
The Great Mouse Detective
The Greatest Game Ever Played
The Haunted Mansion
The Help
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Horse Whisperer
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
The Incredible Journey
The Incredibles
The Incredibles 2
The Jennie Project
The Journey of Natty Gan
The Jungle Book (1967)
The Jungle Book (2016)
The Jungle Book 2
The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
The Kid
The Last Song
The Legend of Mordu
El rey león (1994)
The Lion King 1 1/2
The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea
The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning
The Little Whirlwind
The Living Desert
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Lone Ranger
The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
The Love Bug (1969)
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
The Mighty Ducks
The Million Dollar Duck
The Mistle Tones
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Muppet Movie
The Muppets (2011)
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
The Other Me
The Pacifier
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Parent Trap (1998)
The Pirate Fairy
The Pixar Story
The Prince and the Pauper
The Princess and the Frog
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
The Proof Point
The Proud Family Movie
The Radiator Springs 500 1/2
The Reluctant Dragon
The Rescuers Down Under
Rocketeer
The Rookie
The Sandlot
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus
The Scream Team
The Search for Santa Paws
The Secret of the Magic Gourd
The Shaggy D.A.
The Shaggy Dog (1959)
The Shaggy Dog (2006)
The Sign of Zorro
The Simpsons Movie
The Skeleton Dance
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
The Sound of Music
The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men
The Strongest Man in the World
The Suite Life Movie
The Swap
The Sword in the Stone
The Thirteenth Year
The Three Caballeros
The Three Musketeers
The Tigger Movie
The Ugly Daschund
The Ultimate Christmas Present
The Vanishing Prairie
The Wild
The Wise Little Hen
The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex
The Young Black Stallion
Thor
Thor: Ragnarok
Thor: The Dark World
Those Calloways
Three Days
Three Little Pigs
Three Men and a Baby
Three Men and a Little Lady
Tiger Cruise
‘Til Dad do us Part
Tini: The New Life of Violetta
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron
Tom and Huck
Tomorrowland
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation
Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex
Toy Story Toons: Small Fry
Trail of the Panda
Treasure Buddies
Treasure Island
Treasure of Matecumbe
Treasure Planet
Tree Climbing Lions
Tron
Tron Legacy
Tru Confessions
Tuck Everlasting
Turner and Hooch
Twas the Night
Twitches
Twitches Too
Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story
Under the Tuscan Sun
Underdog
Unidentified Flying Oddball
Up
Superhéroe a la fuerza
U.S. Secret Service: On the Front Line
Valiant
Waking Sleeping Beauty
Wall-E
Walt and El Grupo
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
¿Qué pasa con Bob?
En la boda de mi hermana
While You Were Sleeping
Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale
Colmillo blanco
¿Quién engañó a Rober Rabbit?
Willow
Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
Los magos de Waverly Place: Vacaciones en el Caribe
World’s Greatest Dogs
Rompe Ralph
¿Otra vez tú?
Toda una vida juntos
You Wish
Tu amiga la rata
Applucinante
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
Zenon: The Zequel
Zenon: Z3
Zombies (2018)
Zootrópolis
Los 7D
101 Dalmatians
Adventures of the Gummi Bears
Agent Carter
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
American Dragon: Jake Long
Andi Mack
A.N.T. Farm
Ant-Man Shorts
Austin and Ally
Avengers Assemble
The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)
The Avengers: United They Stand
Best Friends Whenever
Big City Greens
Big City Greens (Shorts)
Big Hero 6: The Series
Big Hero 6: The Series (Shorts)
Billy Dilley’s Super Duper Subterranean Summer
Bizaardvark
Bonkers
The Book of Once Upon a Time
The Book of Pooh
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Brandy and Mr. Whiskers
Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp
Bunk’d
Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Coop and Cami Ask the World
Coop and Cami Ask the World (Shorts)
Crash and Bernstein
El pato Darkwing
Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts)
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes
Doc McStuffins
Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan
Doug
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Drain the Oceans
DuckTales (1987)
DuckTales (2017)
DuckTales Shorts
Elena of Avalor (Shorts)
The Emperor’s New School
Even Stevens
Fantastic Four (1994)
Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes
Fast Layne
Gargoyles
Girl Meets World
Goldie and Bear
Good Luck Charlie
Goof Troop
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Gravity Falls
Gravity Falls: Shorts
Great Migrations
Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)
Guardians of the Galaxy (Shorts)
Handy Manny
Henry Hungglemonster
Hercules
Hostile Planet
I Didn’t Do It
Imagination Movers
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Incredible Hulk
Inhumans
Iron Man (1994)
Iron Man: Armored Adventures
Jake and the Never Land Pirates
Jessie
JONAS
K.C. Undercover
Kickin’ It
Kim Possible
Kingdom of the White Wolf
Kirby Buckets
Lab Rats
Lab Rats: Elite Force
Legend of the Three Caballeros
LEGO Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts)
LEGO Star Wars: All Stars
LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
Life Below Zero
Lilo and Stitch
The Lion Guard
Little Einsteins
The Little Mermaid
Liv and Maddie
Lizzie McGuire (2001)
Lost Treasures of the Maya
Marvel Rising: Initiation
Marvel’s Rocket and Groot
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Shorts)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures
Marvel Ultimate Comics
Mech X4
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
Mickey Mouse (Shorts)
Mighty Ducks
Mighty Med
Miles from Tomorrowland
Milo Murphy’s Law
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir
Muppet Babies
Muppet Moments (Shorts)
The Muppets
My Friends Tigger and Pooh
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
One Strange Rock
Origins: The Journey of Humankind
Out of the Box
Phil of the Future
Phineas y Ferb
PJ Masks
Puppy Dog Pals
Quack Pack
Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja
Raven’s Home
Recess
The Replacements
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Shake it Up
Sheriff Callie’s Wild West
Silver Surfer (1998)
The Simpsons
Smart Guy
So Weird
Sofia the First
Sonny With a Chance
Soy Luna
Special Agent Oso
Spider-Man (1981)
Spider-Man (1994)
Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends
Spider-Man Unlimited
Spider-Woman (1979)
Star vs the Forces of Evil
Star Wars Blips
Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts)
Star Wars: Rebels
Star Wars: Rebels (Shorts)
Star Wars: Resistance
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Stuck in the Middle
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
The Suite Life on Deck
Supercar Megabuild
Sydney to the Max
Take Two with Phineas and Ferb (Shorts)
Talespin
Tangled: The Series
Tangled: Short Cuts (Shorts)
Teachers Pet
That’s So Raven
'Timon and Pumba'
Tron: Uprising
Ultimate Spider-Man
Vampirina
Violetta
Walk the Prank
Wild Yellowstone
Wizards of Waverly Place
Wolverine and the X-Men
X-Men (1992)
X-Men Evolution