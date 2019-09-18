Estas son todas las series y películas que estarán disponibles en Disney+. | Fuente: Disney

Disney+ está a punto de salir al mercado, pero solo en algunos países, como son el caso de Estados Unidos, Canadá y Holanda. Aún no hay fecha confirmada para su llegada a Latinoamérica, pero la plataforma de streaming de Disney planea llegar al mundo entero a dos años de su inicio de operaciones.

Este nuevo servicio del gigante del entretenimiento ya realizó pruebas en los países antes mecionados y no tardó en filtrarse todos los títulos de las series y películas con las que competirá con Netflix, Amazon Prime, entre otras.

En el catálogo de Disney+ sobresalen todas las series y películas que pertenecerán al Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel. Además, de las diversas series animadas de Marvel que fueron publicadas en los 80, 90 y 2000.

Otro de los títulos que más sorprende es el de la nueva serie de Star Wars, "The Mandalorian", además de todas las películas que integran el universo de las películas creadas por George Lucas.

Finalmente, todos los clásicos de Disney y sus remakes tambiénestarán presentes en Disney+.

Repasa aquí el catálogo completo de Disney+, el cual fue filtrado por "Stitch Kingdom", perfil de redes sociales administrado por fans de Disney.

SERIES Y PELÍCULAS DE DISNEY+

10 razones para odiarte

20,000 leguas de viaje submarino

101 dálmatas (1961)

101 dálmatas (1996)

101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure

102 dálmatas

500 días juntos

Bichos

Goofy e hijo

Aventuras en la corte del rey Arturo

Un mar de esperanza

Un pliegue en el tiempo

Aventuras en la gran ciudad

Canguros en apuros

Aladdin

Aladdin y el rey de los ladrones

El retorno de Jafar

Alexander y el día terrible, horrible, espantoso, horroroso

Alicia en el país de las maravillas (1951)

Alicia en el país de las maravillas (2010)

Alicia a través del espejo'

Aliens of the Deep

Strike

Casi ángeles

America’s Heart and Soul

Amy

Explosivamente Goofy

Annie

Ant-Man

Ant-Man y la avispa

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

La vuelta al mundo en 80 días

Atlantis: El regreso de Milo

El resurgir de Atlántida

Atlantis

Avalon High

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: La era de Ultrón

Avengers: Endgame

Babes in Toyland

Baby, el secreto de una leyenda perdida

Un día de pelos

Bambi

Bambi 2

Bao

La bella y la bestia (1991)

La bella y la bestia (2017)

La bella y la bestia: Belle’s Magical World

La bella y la bestia: The Enchanted Christmas

Amor en la oficina

La bruja novata

Más allá de los sueños

Before the Flood

Benji the Hunted

Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills

Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills 2

Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills 3

Big Business

Big Hero Six

Bizarre Dinosaurs

Black Panther

Mi amigo el fantasma

Cheque en blanco

Bolt

Boundin

Brave

Breaking2

El relevo

Un puente hacia Terabithia

Brink

Hermano oso

Hermano oso 2

Buffalo Dreams

Burn-E

Cadete Kell

Un campamento en ninguna parte'

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Nido de avispas

El secreto del castillo

Capitán America: Civil War

Capitán América: El primer vengador

Capitana Marvel

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Cars Toon: Air Mater

Cars Toon: Hiccups

Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye

Cars Toon: Mater the Greater

Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater'

Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater

Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater

Falsificadores

Cheetah

Chef Donald

Chicken Little

Christmas Cupid

Christopher Robin

La cenicienta

Cenicienta

La cenicienta 2

Cenicienta: Qué pasaría si...

Cloud 9

Coco

Loco viaje al Campus

Confesiones de una compradora compulsiva

Quiero ser suferfamosa

Elegidos para el triunfo

Cambio de aires

Vuelven los mejores

El regreso de los mejores

Rescatando a papá

Como la vida misma

Darby O’Gill and the Little People

Darby O’Gill and the Little People's

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier

Día y noche

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Hermano abeja

Los descendientes

Los descendientes 2

Princesa Diana: En primera persona

El diario de Greg

Dick Tracy

Dinosaurio

Cuento de Navidad

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings'

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Disneynature African Cats

Disneynature Bears

Disneynature Born in China

Disneynature Chimpanzee

Disneynature Crimson Wing

Disneynature Expedition China

Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains

Disneynature Growing Up Wild

Disneynature Monkey Kingdom

Disneynature Oceans

Disneynature Penguins

Disneynature Wings of Life

Doctor Dolittle

Doctor Strange

No mires bajo la cama

Donald and Pluto

Double Teamed

Doug, su primera película

Patoaventuras: La película - El tesoro de la lámpara perdida

La misión especial de Dug

Dumbo

Dumbo (2019)

Earth Live

Easter Island Unsolved

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

Bajo cero

Emilio y los Detectives

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

La montaña embrujada

Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

Buscando a Dory

Buscando a Nemo

El hijo del presidente

El vuelo del navegante

Árboles y flores

Flubber

Pajaritos

Frank and Ollie

Frankenweenie (1984)

Frankenweenie (2012)

Viernes loco

Ponte en mi lugar

Freaky Friday

Free Solo

Amienemigos

Frozen

Full-Court Miracle

Las aventuras de Bongo, Mickey y las judías mágicas

Fuzzbucket

G-Force

Garfield 2

Un chiflado encantador

Genius

George and A.J.

George de la jungla

George de la jungla 2

Jóvenes y periodistas

Giants of the Deep Blue

Girl vs Monster

Camino a la gloria

Go Figure

Going to the Mat

Buena suerte, Charlie: Un viaje de película

Gotta Kick It Up

Greyfriars Bobby

Guardianes de la Galaxia

Guardianes de la Galaxia, Vol. 2

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown

Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

Reinventando a Pete

Pesos pesados

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

Herbie, un volante loco

Hercules

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

El retorno de las brujas

La maldición de los hoyos

Navidad de locura

Zafarrancho en el rancho

Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Cariño, he encogido a los niños

Cariño, nos hemos encogido a nosotros mismos

Cariño, he agrandado al niño

Granjero de ciudad

How Dogs Got Their Shapes

El chico ideal (2014)

Soy el número 4

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

Soñando, soñando... triunfé patinando

Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol

Inner Workings

Del revés

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget 2

Into the Grand Canyon

Into the Okavango

Into the Woods

Invincible

Invisible Sister

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United

Voluntad de hierro

Jack

Jack-Jack Attack

James y el melocotón gigante

Jane

John Carter

Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience

Journey to Shark Eden

Viaje al centro de la Tierra

¡Salta!

Marineros de agua dulce

De jungla a jungla

Jungle Cat

Justin Morgan Had a Horse

Kazaam

Kim Possible (2019)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

El emperador y sus locuras 2: La gran aventura de Kronk

La Luna

La dama y el vagabundo

La dama y el vagabundo 2

Lava

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Escape from the Jedi Temple

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Race for the Holocrons

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant

Lemonade Mouth

Salvamento gatuno

Leroy and Stitch

¡Voy a brillar!

Life is Ruff

Life Size 2

Life with Mikey

abducido

Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch 2

fantasmas solitarios

Lou

Lovestruck: The Musical

Luck of the Irish

Luxo Jr.

Man Among Cheetahs

Mars: Inside SpaceX

Marte necesita madres

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight

Mary Poppins

Vaiana

Modern Inventions

Un vampiro para mamá

Monstruos S.A.

Monstruos University

Motocrossed

Mr. Holand’s Opus

Mr. Magoo

Mr. Magorium y su tienda mágica

Mulan

Mulan 2

Los teleñecos en la isla del tesoro

El tour de los Muppet

Musical Farmer

My Fake Fiance

Mi marciano favorito

My Future Boyfriend

La búsqueda

La búsqueda 2

Nunca me han besado

La pandilla

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

El mejor mago del mundo

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Dos canguros muy maduros

Fiel amigo

Oliver y su pandilla

Once Upon a Mattress

One Magic Christmas

Operation Dumbo Drop

Oz, un mundo de fantasía

Paris to Pittsburgh

Parcialmente nublado

Fiestódromo

Así somos

Perri

Pedro y el dragón Elliot

Peter y el dragón

Peter Pan

Peter Pan en regreso al país de Nunca Jamás

El fantasma del megacine

Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Piglet’s Big Movie

Pinocho

Piper

Piratas del Caribe: En el fin del mundo

Piratas del Caribe: El cofre del hombre muerto

Piratas del Caribe: La maldición de Salazar

Piratas del Caribe: En mareas misteriosas

Piratas del Caribe: La maldición de la perla negra

Ciberstrella del rock

Una porción de amor

Aviones

Aviones: Equipo de rescate

Planet of the Birds

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Pocahontas

Pocahontas 2

Pollyana

La gran aventura de Winniew the Pooh

La película de Heffalump

Prince of Persia: Las arenas del tiempo

Programa de protección de princesas

Prom

La reina de Katwe

Hermanos a mogollón

La montaña embrujada

Ralph rompe Internet

Ratatouille

Read It and Weep

Ready to Run

Real Steel

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: School’s Out

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade

Red’s Dream

Remember the Titans

Return from Witch Mountain

Return to Halloweentown

Return to Oz

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Right on Track

Riley’s First Date

Rip Girls

Robin Hood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rookie of the Year

Roving Mars

Ruby Bridges

Sacred Planet

Saludos Amigos

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal

Sanjay’s Super Team

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Saving Mr. Banks

Science Fair

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Secret of the Wings

Secretariat

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special

Secrets of Life

Secrets of the King Cobra

Sharks of Lost Island

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Shipwrecked

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Sky High

Skyrunners

Sleeping Beauty

Smart House

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Snow Buddies

Snow Dogs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snowball Express

Snowglobe (2007)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Space Buddies

Spacecamp

Splash

Spooky Buddies

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Starstruck

Steamboat Willie

Stepsister from Planet Weird

Stitch! the Movie

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed

Straight Talk

Strange Magic

Stuck in the Suburbs

Sultan and the Rock Star

Super Buddies

Sweet Home Alabama

Swing Vote

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Swiss Family Robinson

Tall Tale

Tangled

Tangled: Before Ever After

Tangled Ever After

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Tarzan and Jane (2002)

Teachers Pet

Teen Beach 2

Teen Beach Movie

Teen Spirit

That Darn Cat (1965)

That Darn Cat (1977)

The Absent-Minded Professor

The Adventures of André and Wally B.

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

The Adventures of Huck and Finn

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The African Lion

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Aristocats

Los vengadores

The Band Concert

The Barefoot Executive

The Bears and I

The BFG

The Big Green

The Biscuit Eater

The Black Cauldron

The Black Hole

The Blue Umbrella

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Castaway Cowboy

The Cat from Outer Space

The Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls: One World

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Color of Friendship

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

The Count of Monte Cristo

The Country Bears

The Emperorer’s New Groove

The Even Stevens Movie

The Finest Hours

The Flood

The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound 2

The Game Plan

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

The Gods Must Be Crazy

The Good Dinosaur

The Great Mouse Detective

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Haunted Mansion

The Help

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Horse Whisperer

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Journey

The Incredibles

The Incredibles 2

The Jennie Project

The Journey of Natty Gan

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

The Kid

The Last Song

The Legend of Mordu

El rey león (1994)

The Lion King 1 1/2

The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning

The Little Whirlwind

The Living Desert

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Lone Ranger

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great

The Love Bug (1969)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Mighty Ducks

The Million Dollar Duck

The Mistle Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

The Muppets (2011)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Odd Life of Timothy Green

The Other Me

The Pacifier

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Pirate Fairy

The Pixar Story

The Prince and the Pauper

The Princess and the Frog

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Proof Point

The Proud Family Movie

The Radiator Springs 500 1/2

The Reluctant Dragon

The Rescuers Down Under

Rocketeer

The Rookie

The Sandlot

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus

The Scream Team

The Search for Santa Paws

The Secret of the Magic Gourd

The Shaggy D.A.

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

The Sign of Zorro

The Simpsons Movie

The Skeleton Dance

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

The Sound of Music

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

The Strongest Man in the World

The Suite Life Movie

The Swap

The Sword in the Stone

The Thirteenth Year

The Three Caballeros

The Three Musketeers

The Tigger Movie

The Ugly Daschund

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Vanishing Prairie

The Wild

The Wise Little Hen

The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex

The Young Black Stallion

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

Those Calloways

Three Days

Three Little Pigs

Three Men and a Baby

Three Men and a Little Lady

Tiger Cruise

‘Til Dad do us Part

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron

Tom and Huck

Tomorrowland

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation

Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex

Toy Story Toons: Small Fry

Trail of the Panda

Treasure Buddies

Treasure Island

Treasure of Matecumbe

Treasure Planet

Tree Climbing Lions

Tron

Tron Legacy

Tru Confessions

Tuck Everlasting

Turner and Hooch

Twas the Night

Twitches

Twitches Too

Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story

Under the Tuscan Sun

Underdog

Unidentified Flying Oddball

Up

Superhéroe a la fuerza

U.S. Secret Service: On the Front Line

Valiant

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Wall-E

Walt and El Grupo

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

¿Qué pasa con Bob?

En la boda de mi hermana

While You Were Sleeping

Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale

Colmillo blanco

¿Quién engañó a Rober Rabbit?

Willow

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

Los magos de Waverly Place: Vacaciones en el Caribe

World’s Greatest Dogs

Rompe Ralph

¿Otra vez tú?

Toda una vida juntos

You Wish

Tu amiga la rata

Applucinante

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Zenon: The Zequel

Zenon: Z3

Zombies (2018)

Zootrópolis

Los 7D

101 Dalmatians

Adventures of the Gummi Bears

Agent Carter

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

American Dragon: Jake Long

Andi Mack

A.N.T. Farm

Ant-Man Shorts

Austin and Ally

Avengers Assemble

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)

The Avengers: United They Stand

Best Friends Whenever

Big City Greens

Big City Greens (Shorts)

Big Hero 6: The Series

Big Hero 6: The Series (Shorts)

Billy Dilley’s Super Duper Subterranean Summer

Bizaardvark

Bonkers

The Book of Once Upon a Time

The Book of Pooh

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Brandy and Mr. Whiskers

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp

Bunk’d

Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Coop and Cami Ask the World

Coop and Cami Ask the World (Shorts)

Crash and Bernstein

El pato Darkwing

Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes

Doc McStuffins

Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan

Doug

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Drain the Oceans

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2017)

DuckTales Shorts

Elena of Avalor (Shorts)

The Emperor’s New School

Even Stevens

Fantastic Four (1994)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes

Fast Layne

Gargoyles

Girl Meets World

Goldie and Bear

Good Luck Charlie

Goof Troop

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls: Shorts

Great Migrations

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Shorts)

Handy Manny

Henry Hungglemonster

Hercules

Hostile Planet

I Didn’t Do It

Imagination Movers

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Incredible Hulk

Inhumans

Iron Man (1994)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures

Jake and the Never Land Pirates

Jessie

JONAS

K.C. Undercover

Kickin’ It

Kim Possible

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Kirby Buckets

Lab Rats

Lab Rats: Elite Force

Legend of the Three Caballeros

LEGO Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts)

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

Life Below Zero

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion Guard

Little Einsteins

The Little Mermaid

Liv and Maddie

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

Lost Treasures of the Maya

Marvel Rising: Initiation

Marvel’s Rocket and Groot

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Shorts)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures

Marvel Ultimate Comics

Mech X4

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Mickey Mouse (Shorts)

Mighty Ducks

Mighty Med

Miles from Tomorrowland

Milo Murphy’s Law

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

Muppet Babies

Muppet Moments (Shorts)

The Muppets

My Friends Tigger and Pooh

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

One Strange Rock

Origins: The Journey of Humankind

Out of the Box

Phil of the Future

Phineas y Ferb

PJ Masks

Puppy Dog Pals

Quack Pack

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja

Raven’s Home

Recess

The Replacements

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Shake it Up

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West

Silver Surfer (1998)

The Simpsons

Smart Guy

So Weird

Sofia the First

Sonny With a Chance

Soy Luna

Special Agent Oso

Spider-Man (1981)

Spider-Man (1994)

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends

Spider-Man Unlimited

Spider-Woman (1979)

Star vs the Forces of Evil

Star Wars Blips

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts)

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Rebels (Shorts)

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Stuck in the Middle

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

The Suite Life on Deck

Supercar Megabuild

Sydney to the Max

Take Two with Phineas and Ferb (Shorts)

Talespin

Tangled: The Series

Tangled: Short Cuts (Shorts)

Teachers Pet

That’s So Raven

'Timon and Pumba'

Tron: Uprising

Ultimate Spider-Man

Vampirina

Violetta

Walk the Prank

Wild Yellowstone

Wizards of Waverly Place

Wolverine and the X-Men

X-Men (1992)

X-Men Evolution

