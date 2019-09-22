Peter Dinklage y Emilia Clarke, protagonistas de 'Game of Thrones'.

Los Emmy 2019 están a la vuelta de la esquina: se realizarán este sábado 22 de setiembre en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles. Las celebradas "Game of Thrones", "Chernobyl" y "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" están entre las candidatas. En el apartado de comedia, destacan "The Good Place" y "Russian Doll".

Los actores Ken Jeong y D'Arcy Carden fueron los encargados de anunciar a las series nominadas. Las ganadoras de los Emmy 2019 serán anunciadas durante la ceremonia.

En el 2018, "Game of Thrones" (HBO) y "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon) fueron las grandes ganadoras como Mejor Comedia y Mejor Drama.

La celebrada serie "Chernobyl" también tendrá fuerte competencia con otras producciones basadas en hechos reales, como "When The See Us" (Netflix), "True Detective" (HBO) y "A Very English Scandal", que tiene como protagonista a un viejo conocido de la pantalla grande: Hugh Grant.

ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS EMMY 2019

﻿Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call SaulBodyguardGame of ThronesKilling EveOzarkPoseonSuccessionThisIs Us

Actor principal de serie dramática:

Jason Bateman, OzarkSterlingK Brown, This Is UsKit Harington, Gameof ThronesBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulBilly Porter, PoseMilo Ventimigli, ThisIs Us

Actriz principal de serie dramática:

Emilia Clarke, Game of ThronesJodie Comer, Killing EveViola Davis, How to Get Away with MurderLaura Linney, OzarkMandyMoore, This Is UsSandra Oh, Killing EveRobin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor comedia:

BarryThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselFleabagThe Good PlaceRussian DollSchitts CreekVeep

Actor principal en comedia:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)Don Cheadle (Black Monday)Ted Danson (The Good Place)Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)Bill Hader (Barry)Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Actriz principal de comedia:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Mejor actor secundario de comedia:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)Anthony Carrigan (Barry)Tony Hale (Veep)Stephen Root (Barry)Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Henry Winkler (Barry)

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Anna Chlumsky (Veep)Olivia Colman (Fleabag)Sian Clifford (Fleabag)Betty Gilpin (GLOW)Sarah Goldberg (Barry)Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor miniserie:

Chernobyl (HBO)Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)Fosse/Verdon (FX)Sharp Objects (HBO)When They See Us (Netflix)

Mejor actor principal de miniserie:

Mahershala Ali, True DetectiveBenicio del Toro, Escape at DannemoraHugh Grant, A very english scandalJared Harris, ChernobylSam Rockwell, Fosse/ Verdon

Mejor actriz principal de miniserie:

Amy Adams, Sharp ObjectsPatricia Arquette, Escape at DannemoraAaun Januejlt , WhenThey See UsJoey King, The ActNiecy Nash, When They See UsMichelle Williams Fosse/Verdon

Mejor reality:

The Amazing RaceAmerican Ninja WarriorRuPaul's Drag RaceTop ChefThe Voice

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

Last Week Tonight (HBO)The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS

Film de televisión:

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)My Dinner With Herve (HBO)King Lear (Amazon)

