Jonas Brothers y Taylor Swift compiten en las principales categorías del MTV VMA 2019. | Fuente: Instagram

Los MTV Video Music Awards 2019 (MTV VMA), que se llevarán a cabo este lunes 26 de agosto, tienen como grandes favoritas a Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift en la ceremonia que rinde homenaje a lo mejor de la música. Cada una de las cantantes lleva 10 nominaciones gracias a sus discos "LOVE" y "Thank U, Next", respectivamente.

Ellas compiten en las principales categorías como Video del Año, Canción del Año y Mejor Video Pop. La canción de Swift "You Need to Calm Down" y la de Grande "Thank U, Next" se medirán por el máximo premio con "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish), "Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus), "A Lot" (21 Savage y J. Cole) y "Sucker" (Jonas Brothers).

En tanto, Eilish, de solo 17 años, obtuvo nueve nominaciones en los MTV VMA 2019. La dupla conformada por Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper volverá a competir por su tema "Shallow", que se llevó el Oscar a Mejor Canción.

Por su parte, Rosalía peleará en tres categorías: Mejor Artista Nuevo, Mejor Coreografía y Mejor Acto Latino. Ella además tendrá una presentación en la premiación donde también cantarán Ozuna y Bad Bunny, J Balvin y Camila Cabello.

La ceremonia de los MTV VMA 2019, que se transmitirá en vivo y en directo desde el pabellón Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey, contará con el cómico y actor Sebastian Manislaco como animador.

HORARIO CEREMONIA

Perú, México, Colombiay Ecuador: 8 p.m.Venezuela: 9 p.m.Chile y Argentina: 10 p.m.

CANAL PARA VER LA CEREMONIA EN LATINOAMÉRICA

La cadena MTV transmitirá la gala tanto en su canal como en su plataforma online MTV Live (servicio por suscripción).

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS MTV VMA 2019

1. VIDEO DEL AÑO21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Epic RecordsBillie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsAriana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic RecordsJonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic RecordsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia RecordsTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

2. ARTISTA DEL AÑOCardi B – Atlantic RecordsBillie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsAriana Grande – Republic RecordsHalsey – Astralwerks/Capitol RecordsJonas Brothers – Republic RecordsShawn Mendes– Island Records

3. CANCIÓN DEL AÑODrake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic RecordsAriana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic RecordsJonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic RecordsLady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope RecordsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia RecordsTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

4. MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVOAva Max – Atlantic RecordsBillie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsH.E.R. – MBK/RCA RecordsLil Nas X – Columbia RecordsLizzo – Atlantic RecordsRosalía – Columbia Records

5. MEJOR COLABORACIÓNLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia RecordsLady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope RecordsShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island RecordsTaylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic RecordsEd Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic RecordsBTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

6. ARTISTA PUSHBazzi – Atlantic RecordsCNCO – RCA RecordsBillie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsH.E.R. – MBK/RCA RecordsLauv – LAUV/AWALLizzo – Atlantic Records

7. MEJOR ACTO POP5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope RecordsCardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic RecordsBillie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsAriana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic RecordsJonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic RecordsTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

8. MEJOR ACTO HIP HOP2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic RecordsCardi B – “Money” – Atlantic RecordsDJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic RecordsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia RecordsTravis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

9. MEJOR ACTO R&BAnderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone MusicChildish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA RecordsH.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA RecordsAlicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA RecordsElla Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope RecordsNormani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

10. MEJOR ACTO K-POPBTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia RecordsBLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope RecordsMonsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic RecordsTOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic RecordsNCT 127 – “Regular” – SM EntertainmentEXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment

11. MEJOR ACTO LATINOAnuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music LatinoBad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. RecordsBenny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope RecordsDaddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin EntertainmentMaluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US LatinRosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records

12. MEJOR ACTO DANCEThe Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia RecordsClean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic RecordsDJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/GeffenDavid Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic RecordsMarshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol RecordsSilk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” – Columbia Records

13. MEJOR ACTO DE ROCKThe 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope RecordsFall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island RecordsImagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope RecordsLenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music GroupTwenty One Pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group

14. VIDEO FOR GOODHalsey – “Nightmare” – Astralwerks/Capitol RecordsThe Killers – “Land of the Free” – IslandJamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – Interscope RecordsJohn Legend – “Preach” – Columbia RecordsLil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMGTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

15. MEJOR EDICIÓN DE VIDEOBillie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave MeyersFKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas HuangAriana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux DavisLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by CalmaticLSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano CernyTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

16. MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALESBillie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres JaramilloFKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for AnalogAriana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for MathematicDJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi -- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer -- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

17. MEJOR EDICIÓNAnderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias TalbotLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Record – Editing by CalmaticBillie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie EilishAriana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor WalshSolange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon ProctorTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

18. MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTEBTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John RichouxLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Itaru Dela VegasShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van SauterTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany PorterKanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

19. MEJOR COREOGRAFÍAFKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly YvonneRosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’DonnaLSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan HeffingtonShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara BivSolange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange KnowlesBTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata

20. MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍAAnderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias TalbotBillie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau CastejonAriana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher ProbstShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott CunninghamSolange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin HamiltonTaylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

