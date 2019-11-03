Billie Eilish sorprendió al ganar dos premios durante los MTV EMA 2019, mientras que Rosalía siguió cosechando reconocimientos por su éxito'Con Altura'. | Fuente: Composición

Los MTV European Music Awards, más conocidos como MTV EMA, llegaron a su vigesimosexta edición. Esta vez, la ceremonia tomó a la ciudad de Sevilla, en España, como su sede, adonde llegaron los artistas nominados, entre ellos Ariana Grande con siete nominaciones, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas con seis, y Rosalía y J Balvin con cuatro.

La sorpresa de la noche fue Billie Eilish, quien se hizo acreedora de dos premios: Mejor Artista Revelación y Mejor Canción por su tema “Bad Guy”. Por su parte, Rosalía y J Balvin siguieron cosechando reconocimientos con el premio a Mejor Colaboración, mientras que Shawn Mendes ganó a Mejor Artista.

A continuación, repasa la lista con todos ganadores de los MTV Europe Music Awards:

MEJOR VIDEO

- Ariana Grande

- Billie Eilish Bad guy

- Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

- Rosalía, J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho

- Taylor Swift ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco (Ganador)

MEJOR ARTISTA

- Ariana Grande

- J Balvin

- Miley Cyrus

- Shawn Mendes (Ganador)

- Taylor Swift

MEJOR CANCIÓN

- Ariana Grande: “7 rings”

- Billie Eilish: “Bad guy” (Ganador)

- Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

- Post Malone y Swae Lee: “Sunflower”

- Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

MEJOR ARTISTA LOCAL ESPAÑOL

- Amaral

- Anni B Sweet

- Beret

- Carolina Durante

- Lola Índigo (Ganadora)

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

- BTS y Halsey Boy: “With Luv”

- Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road (Remix)”

- Mark Ronson y Miley Cyrus: “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

- Rosalía y J Balvin ft. El Guincho: “Con Altura” (Ganadora)

- Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

- The Chainsmokers y Bebe Rexha: “Call You Mine”

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

- Ava Max

- Billie Eilish (Ganadora)

- Lewis Capaldi

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo

- Mabel

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

- Ariana Grande

- Becky G

- Camila Cabello

- Halsey (Ganadora)

- Jonas Brothers

- Shawn Mendes

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO

- Ariana Grande

- BTS (Ganador)

- Ed Sheeran

- P!NK

- Travis Scott

MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK

- Green Day (Ganador)

- Imagine Dragons

- Liam Gallagher

- Panic! At The Disco

- The 1975

MEJOR ARTISTA DE HIP-HOP

- 21 Savage

- Cardi B

- J. Cole

- Nicki Minaj (Ganadora)

- Travis Scott

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

- FKA Twigs (Ganador)

- Lana Del Rey

- Solange

- Twenty one pilots

- Vampire Weekend

MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA

- Calvin Harris

- DJ Snake

- Marshmello

- Martin Garrix (Ganador)

- The Chainsmokers

MEJOR PUSH

- Ava Max (Ganadora)

- Billie Eilish

- CNCO

- H.E.R.

- Jade Bird

- Juice WRLD

- Kiana Ledé

- Lauv

- Lewis Capaldi

- Lizzo

- Mabel Rosalía

MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE (ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO)

- Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

- Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

- Muse Bilbao, ESPAÑA 2018 (Ganador)

- The 1975 Lollapalooza París Festival 2019

- Twenty one pilots Lollapalooza París Festival 2019

MEJOR LOOK

- Halsey (Ganadora)

- J Balvin

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo Rosalía

MEJORES FANS

- Ariana Grande

- Billie Eilish

- BTS (Ganador)

- Shawn Mendes

- Taylor Swift

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EE UU

- Ariana Grande

- Billie Eilish

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo

- Taylor Swift (Ganadora)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN REINO UNIDO

- Lewis Capaldi

- Dave

- Mabel

- Ed Sheeran

- Little Mix (Ganador)

