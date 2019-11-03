Los MTV European Music Awards, más conocidos como MTV EMA, llegaron a su vigesimosexta edición. Esta vez, la ceremonia tomó a la ciudad de Sevilla, en España, como su sede, adonde llegaron los artistas nominados, entre ellos Ariana Grande con siete nominaciones, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas con seis, y Rosalía y J Balvin con cuatro.
La sorpresa de la noche fue Billie Eilish, quien se hizo acreedora de dos premios: Mejor Artista Revelación y Mejor Canción por su tema “Bad Guy”. Por su parte, Rosalía y J Balvin siguieron cosechando reconocimientos con el premio a Mejor Colaboración, mientras que Shawn Mendes ganó a Mejor Artista.
A continuación, repasa la lista con todos ganadores de los MTV Europe Music Awards:
MEJOR VIDEO
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish Bad guy
- Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Rosalía, J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho
- Taylor Swift ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco (Ganador)
MEJOR ARTISTA
- Ariana Grande
- J Balvin
- Miley Cyrus
- Shawn Mendes (Ganador)
- Taylor Swift
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- Ariana Grande: “7 rings”
- Billie Eilish: “Bad guy” (Ganador)
- Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Post Malone y Swae Lee: “Sunflower”
- Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello: “Señorita”
MEJOR ARTISTA LOCAL ESPAÑOL
- Amaral
- Anni B Sweet
- Beret
- Carolina Durante
- Lola Índigo (Ganadora)
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- BTS y Halsey Boy: “With Luv”
- Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road (Remix)”
- Mark Ronson y Miley Cyrus: “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
- Rosalía y J Balvin ft. El Guincho: “Con Altura” (Ganadora)
- Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello: “Señorita”
- The Chainsmokers y Bebe Rexha: “Call You Mine”
MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
- Ava Max
- Billie Eilish (Ganadora)
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Mabel
MEJOR ARTISTA POP
- Ariana Grande
- Becky G
- Camila Cabello
- Halsey (Ganadora)
- Jonas Brothers
- Shawn Mendes
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO
- Ariana Grande
- BTS (Ganador)
- Ed Sheeran
- P!NK
- Travis Scott
MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK
- Green Day (Ganador)
- Imagine Dragons
- Liam Gallagher
- Panic! At The Disco
- The 1975
MEJOR ARTISTA DE HIP-HOP
- 21 Savage
- Cardi B
- J. Cole
- Nicki Minaj (Ganadora)
- Travis Scott
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
- FKA Twigs (Ganador)
- Lana Del Rey
- Solange
- Twenty one pilots
- Vampire Weekend
MEJOR ARTISTA DE ELECTRÓNICA
- Calvin Harris
- DJ Snake
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix (Ganador)
- The Chainsmokers
MEJOR PUSH
- Ava Max (Ganadora)
- Billie Eilish
- CNCO
- H.E.R.
- Jade Bird
- Juice WRLD
- Kiana Ledé
- Lauv
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lizzo
- Mabel Rosalía
MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE (ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO)
- Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019
- Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018
- Muse Bilbao, ESPAÑA 2018 (Ganador)
- The 1975 Lollapalooza París Festival 2019
- Twenty one pilots Lollapalooza París Festival 2019
MEJOR LOOK
- Halsey (Ganadora)
- J Balvin
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo Rosalía
MEJORES FANS
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- BTS (Ganador)
- Shawn Mendes
- Taylor Swift
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EE UU
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift (Ganadora)
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN REINO UNIDO
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Mix (Ganador)