Este domingo, rindieron examen de admisión los postulantes a las carreras de Ingeniería y de Humanidades y Ciencias Jurídicas.

Este sábado y domingo se realizaron los exámenes de admisión de la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos 2020-I, en el que más de 24 mil postulantes luchan por 2413 vacantes que ofrece la casa de estudios. Esta es la primera vez que el examen de admisión de la Decana de América opta por cuatro alternativas para marcar dentro de sus preguntas (siempre tuvo 5 alternativas) Esta es una evaluación innovadora conocida como Examen DECO (Destrezas Cognitivas), que privilegia el razonamiento crítico antes que la teorización y el memorismo.

La prueba consta de 100 preguntas en las que 70 son de conocimientos y 30 pertenecen a habilidad verbal y matemática. Dentro de habilidad verbal, hay un texto íntegramente en inglés con cinco preguntas también en el idioma.

Por cuarto año consecutivo, la universidad tiene preguntas en inglés en su examen de admisión. Aquí en RPP Noticias te mostramos los textos íntegramente en inglés y las preguntas que vinieron en la prueba de los dos días. ¿Acertarás todas?

TEXTO EN INGLÉS DEL SÁBADO 14 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2019

The word tip comes from an old English slang word that means «to give». It’s both a noun and a verb. In the U.S. usually tip people in places like restaurants, airports, hotels, and hair salons. People who work in these places often get paid low wages. A tip shows that the customer is pleased with the service.Sometimes it’s hard to know how much to tip. The size of the tip usually depends on the service. People such as parking valets or bellhops usually get smaller tips. The tip for people such as taxi drivers and servers is usually larger.

When you’re not sure about how much to tip, do what you feel right. You don’t have to tip for bad service. And you can give a bigger tip for a very good service. Remember, though, your behavior is more important than your money. Always treat service providers with respect.

Adaptado de Richards, J. (2013). Interchange. Fourth Edition. Students Book 1. Hong Kong: Cambridge University Press.

1. Which of the following sentences best summarizes the main idea of the passage?

A) Americans usually give tips for good service.B) Americans always give tips to poor people.C) A tip is usually an award for any service.D) Giving tips is more important than respect

2. From the context of the passage, it can be determined that the word WAGES most nearly means

A) some awards.B) compensations.C) a regular pay.D) some donations.

3. Which idea contradicts what is affirmed in the passage?

A) People tip when they’re happy with the service.B) Taxi drivers receive better tips than bellhops.C) Treating people well is more important than tips.D) Parking valets receive the best tips in the U.S.

4. What can we infer from the passage?

A) Most Americans don’t tip for bad service.B) Waiters are well-paid in the United States.C) Americans use the word «tip» as a slang.D) It’s always easy to know how much to tip.

5. According to the passage, in which of the following situations you should not tip?

A) A waiter brings your order and asks if you need something else.B) A bellhop takes your suitcases to your hotel room quickly.C) A waiter confuses your order and spill the soup on your coat.D) A parking valet asks for your car keys and parks your car.

TEXTO EN INGLÉS DEL DOMINGO 15 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2019

Urban planners around the world have started to look for ways that cities can create more space for pedestrians and lower CO2 emissions from diesel. At the present time some downtown areas around the world don’t have cars. These car-free zones are areas for people, biclycles and public transport only.

Eight million people live in the center of London and another two million go to work there every day. The downtown area is very noisy with hundreds of cars, buses and taxis, but there are also a lot of beautiful parks with free music concerts. At lunch-time and after work, many people go there for a break.

Parts of Tokyo are always crowded with hundreds of people – but no cars! These modern car-free zones are very popular and people like shopping there.

In the past, Bogota was polluted because there were lots of cars and traffic. Now the downtown area is car-free zone and the air is clean! Many people don´t have a car and half a million people take the bus to work.

In many cities, people don’t like to shop downtown; but in Melbourne, Bourke street is popular because there are lots of great stores and no cars. It’s expensive, but lots of people eat lunch in the small cafés.

Hughes, J; Stephenson, H y Dummett, P (2018) Life Elementary A2. Student Book.

1. What is the main idea of the passage?

A) All city centers around the world have areas free from cars. B) Some cities around the world are fighting against pollution. C) The city center in Melbourne is a good place to go shopping. D) Now London downtown is a very quiet place free from cars.

2. In the passage, what does the word BREAk mean?

A) RestB) CrashC) EnjoyD) Stop

3. According to the autor, which of the following sentences is false?

A) Tokyo is a good place to go shopping.B) Melbourne is a bad place for shopping.C) The smog of cars causes pollution. D) London downtown is a very noisy place.

4. What can be implied from the passage?

A) Car-free zones are necessary places to shop.B) The whole city of Tokyo is free from cars.C) The city of Bogota is not polluted anymore.D) Car-free zones contribute to reduce pollution.

5. What can we do to reduce pollution of cities?

A) We need to sell our cars and bicycles.B) We should prefer public transportation. C) We must buy more gasolina cars.D) We should take only cars to go to work.

RESPUESTAS 14/09/2020 RESPUESTAS 15/09/2020 1. A 1. B 2. C 2. A 3. D 3. B 4. C 4. D 5. C 5. B

