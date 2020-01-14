Así como el Oscar galardona a lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica, los Premios Razzies premia a lo “peor” que se ha visto en el cine durante el último año. La divertida ceremonia se realizará este 8 de febrero.
En la lista de lo peor del cine se encuentran cintas que, en un inicio, prometieron ser lo mejor; sin embargo, quedaron lejos de las películas que marcaron en Hollywood. Entre ellas están “Cats”, “Rambo” y “Hellboy”; además, Matthew MacConaughey, Sylvester Stallone y Keanu Reeves están nominados.
Conoce a los nominados a los Premios Razzies 2020, lo peor del cine:
PEOR PELÍCULA
Godzilla: King of monsters
Cats
Serenity
Madea’s funeral
The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Reproduction
Rambo: Last blood
Glass
Fanatic
Hellboy
Zeroville
PEOR ACTOR
Gerard Butler — Falling angel
Matthew McConaughey — Serenity
James McAvoy — Glass
Keanu Reeves — Reproduction
Sylvester Stallone — Rambo: Last blood
John Travolta — Fanatic
James Franco — Zeroville
David Harbour — Hellboy
PEOR ACTRIZ
Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Milla Jovovich — Hellboy
Demi Moore — Corporate animals
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral
Rebel Wilson — The Swindler
Megan Fox — Zeroville
Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / Serenity
Francesca Hayward — Cats
PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters
James Corden — Cats
Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters
Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood
Michael Madsen — Trade Paint
Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogen — Zeroville
Bruce Willis — Glass
PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral
Judi Dench — Cats
Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Sasha Lane — Hellboy
Patrice — Madea’s funeral
Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood
Rebel Wilson — Cats
PEOR DIRECTOR
Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen
Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood
Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters
Fred Durst — Fanatic
Neil Marshall — Hellboy
Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
James Franco — Zeroville
Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky
Tom Hooper — Cats
Night Shyamalan — Glass
PEOR GUIÓN
Hell’s kitchen
Godzilla: King of monsters
Cats
Lucy in the sky
The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Madea’s funeral
Rambo: Last blood
Glass
Hellboy
Goldfinch
PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA
Godzilla: King of monsters
X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
Falling angel
Madea’s funeral
Rambo: Last blood
Glass
Hellboy
PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA
Dos personas-gato / Cats
Jason Derulo / Cats
Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville
Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters
David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy
Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood