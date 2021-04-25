La lista de las producciones nominadas a los Oscar 2021 fueron anunciadas por Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra. | Fuente: AFP

La pareja Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra anunciaron el pasado 15 de marzo las nominaciones a los Oscar 2021, cuya ceremonia se realiza este domingo 25 de abril de forma presencial en dos espacios: el Dolby Theatre y la Union Station de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).

Para esta edición, la Academia de Hollywood modificó el reglamento para admitir el ingreso de películas que se hayan estrenado directamente por streaming, sin pasar por los cines, aunque con la condición de que tuvieran planeado un estreno en salas.

Así, la cinta favorita para los Oscar 2021 es "Mank", producida por Netflix, nominada en 10 categorías que incluyen mejor dirección, mejor película y mejor actor. Además, "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Nomadland", "Sound of Metal" y "The Trial of the Chicago 7" cuentan con 6 nominaciones cada una.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" sorprendió con 5 nominaciones, que incluyen una póstuma a mejor actor para Chadwick Boseman. ¿La gran sorpresa de la gala? Sin duda "Minari", que compite en 5 categorías también, incluida a mejor película.

A continuación, te mostramos la lista completa de los nominados a los Oscar 2021.

LAS PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES

Mejor película

- "The Father"

- "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- "Mank"

- "Minari"

- "Nomadland"

- "Promising Young Woman"

- "Sound Of Metal"

- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Mejor dirección

- Thomas Vinterberg por "Another Round"

- David Fincher por "Mank"

- Lee Isaac Chung por "Minari"

- Chloé Zhao por "Nomadland"

- Emerald Fennell por "Promising Young Woman"

Mejor actor

- Riz Ahmed por "Sound of Metal"

- Chadwick Boseman por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

- Anthony Hopkins por "The Father"

- Gary Oldman por "Mank"

- Steven Yeun por "Minari"

Mejor actriz

- Viola Davis por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

- Andra Day por "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

- Vanessa Kirby por "Pieces Of A Woman"

- Frances McDormand por "Nomadland"

- Carey Mulligan por "Promising Young Woman"

Mejor actor de reparto

- Sacha Baron Cohen por "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

- Daniel Kaluuya por "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- Leslie Odom Jr. por "One Night in Miami"

- Paul Raci por "Sound of Metal"

- Lakeith Stanfield por "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Mejor actriz de reparto

- María Bakalova por "Borat 2"

- Glenn Close por "Hillbilly Elegy"

- Olivia Colman por "The Father"

- Amanda Seyfried por "Mank"

- Yuh-Jung Youn por "Minari"

Mejor guion original

- "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- "Minari"

- "Promising Young Woman"

- "Sound of Metal"

- "The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

Mejor guion adaptado

- "Borat 2"

- "The Father"

- "Nomadland"

- "One Night in Miami..."

- "The White Tiger"

Mejor edición

- "The Father"

- "Nomadland"

- "Promising Young Woman"

- "Sound of Metal"

- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Mejor película internacional

- "Another Round"

- "Better Days"

- "Collective"

- "The Man Who Sold His Skin"

- "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Mejor película de animación

- "Onward"

- "Over the Moon"

- "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

- "Soul"

- "Wolfwalkers"

Mejor documental

- "Collective"

- "Crip Camp"

- "El agente topo"

- "My Octopus Teacher"

- "Time"

Mejor corto documental

- "Colette"

- "A Concerto Is a Conversation"

- "Do Not Split"

- "Hunger Ward"

- "A Love Song For Latasha"

Mejor diseño de producción

- "The Father"

- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

- "Mank"

- "News of the World"

- "Tenet"

Mejor canción original

- "Fight For You" de "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- "Hear My Voice" de "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

- "Husavik" de "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

- "Io Sì (Seen)" de "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

- "Speak Now" de "One Night in Miami..."

Mejores efectos especiales

- "Love and Monsters"

- "The Midnight Sky"

- "Mulan"

- "The One and Only Ivan"

- "Tenet"

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

- "Emma"

- "Hillbilly Elegy"

- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

- "Mank"

- "Pinocchio"

﻿Mejor cinematografía

- "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- "Mank"

- "News of the Workd"

- "Nomadland"

- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Mejor corto de acción

- "Feeling Through"

- "The Letter Room"

- "The Present"

- "Two Distant Strangers"

- "White Eye"

Mejor corto animado

- "Burrow"

- "Genius Loci"

- "If Anything Happens I Love You"

- "Opera"

- "Yes-People"

Mejor vestuario

- "Emma"

- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

- "Mulan"

- "Pinocchio"

- "Mank"

Mejor banda sonora

- "Da 5 Bloods"

- "Mank"

- "Minari"

- "News of the World"

- "Soul"

Mejor edición de sonido

- "Greyhound"

- "Mank"

- "News of the World"

- "Soul"

- "Sound of Metal"

