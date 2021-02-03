Globos de Oro 2021: La lista completa de nominados a los premios del cine y la TV. | Fuente: Twitter

Los Globos de Oro 2021, que se entregarán el 28 de febrero (en un formato completamente virtual), se premiará lo mejor del cine y la televisión. ¿Quiénes son los nominados a la 78 edición de estos importantes galardones que marcan el pulso de los ganadores del año?

Por la pandemia y el cierre de los cines, las plataformas de streaming como Netflix, Amazon y HBO se frotan las manos esperando un buen puñado de nominaciones que despejaría su camino hasta el ansiado Oscar, que no llegará hasta abril.

Mejor programa de televisión musical o comedia:

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película de televisión

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones («Normal People»)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Mejor Actor de drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Mejor Actriz en un programa de drama

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Mejor Actor en un programa de drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Mejor Director

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Mejor Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Mejor Musical o comedia

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Mejor Actriz en un drama

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Actriz en un Musical o Comedia

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Actor en un musical o comedia

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Actor en una serie limitada o película de televisión

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Actriz en programa musical o comedia

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Actor de Reparto en TV

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Mejor Drama de TV

“Ratchet”

“Ozark”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

Mejor Película extranjera

“Another Round”

“La Llorona»

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

Mejor Actor en musical o comedia de televisión

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Canción Original

“Fight for You” from “Judas & the Black Messiah”

“Io Si” from “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The US v. Billie Holiday”

Actriz de reparto en televisión

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratchet”)

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Mejor película animada

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Mejor Guion

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

