Estos son los principales nominados a los Critics' Choice Awards 2020. | Fuente: Netflix / HBO

Este fin de semana llegan los Critics' Choice Awards 2020, considerados los premios que (con más precisión) predicen quiénes se llevarán el Oscar.

Entre las favoritas se encuentran "The Irishman", el éxito de Martin Scorsese para Netflix, con 14 nominaciones; seguida por "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino con 12 candidaturas. A continuación viene "Little Women", con 9; y un empate con 8 de "Historia de un matrimonio" y "1917", que dio la sorpresa al llevarse el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película.

En televisión, la miniserie "When They See Us" fue la más nominada, con 6, seguida por "This is Us" y "Schitt’s Creek" (5). Con 4 nominaciones quedaron varias: "Chernobyl", "Fleabag", "Game of Thrones", "The Crown", "Watchmen", entre otras.

Netflix volvió a dominar las categorías de los Critics' Choice Awards 2020, tanto en cine como en televisión, con 61 nominaciones, seguido de HBO (33), Amazon (14) y NBC (12).

Nuevamente, el actor Traye Diggs conducirá la ceremonia que rendirá un homenaje por su carrera al comediante Eddie Murphy. El premio reconocerá la trayectoria del actor durante las últimas décadas, y llega después de que haya sido aclamado por su papel en el filme de Netflix, "Dolemite Is My Name".

Los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2020 se anunciarán este domingo 12 de enero. La gala se transmitirá por TNT (doblada al español) y TNT Series (en idioma original).

PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES EN CINE

Mejor Película

1917Ford v FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerLittle WomenMarriage StoryOnce Upon a Time… in HollywoodParasiteUncut Gems

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloriaRobert De Niro, The IrishmanLeonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in HollywoodAdam Driver, Marriage StoryEddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My NameJoaquin Phoenix, JokerAdam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Mejor Actriz

Awkwafina, The FarewellCynthia Erivo, HarrietScarlett Johansson, Marriage StoryLupita Nyong'o, UsSaoirse Ronan, Little WomenCharlize Theron, BombshellRenée Zellweger, Judy

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Willem Dafoe, The LighthouseTom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins, The Two PopesAl Pacino, The IrishmanJoe Pesci, The IrishmanBrad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Laura Dern, Marriage StoryScarlett Johansson, Jojo RabbitJennifer Lopez, HustlersFlorence Pugh, Little WomenMargot Robbie, BombshellZhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson y Adam Driver, protagonistas de 'Marriage Story', compiten por un galardón. | Fuente: Netflix

Mejor Elenco

BombshellThe IrishmanKnives OutLittle WomenMarriage StoryOnce Upon a Time… in HollywoodParasite

Mejor Director

Noah Baumbach, Marriage StoryGreta Gerwig, Little WomenBong Joon Ho, ParasiteSam Mendes, 1917Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut GemsMartin Scorsese, The IrishmanQuentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Película Animada

AbominableFrozen 2How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldI Lost My BodyMissing LinkToy Story 4

Mejor Película de Comedia

BooksmartDolemite Is My NameThe FarewellJojo RabbitKnives Out

Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Terror

Ad AstraAvengers: EndgameMidsommarUs

Mejor Película de Lengua Extranjera

AtlanticsLes MisérablesDolor y GloriaParasitePortrait of a Lady on Fire

PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES EN TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Drama

The Crown (Netflix)David Makes Man (OWN)Game of Thrones (HBO)The Good Fight (CBS All Access)Pose (FX)Succession (HBO)This Is Us (NBC)Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Mike Colter, Evil Paul Giamatti, Billions Kit Harington, Game of ThronesFreddie Highmore, The Good Doctor Tobias Menzies, The Crown Billy Porter, Pose Jeremy Strong, Succession

Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight Olivia Colman, The CrownJodie Comer, Killing Eve Nicole Kidman, Big Little LiesRegina King, WatchmenMj Rodriguez, PoseSarah Snook, Succession Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor Comedia

Barry (HBO)Fleabag (Amazon)The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Mom (CBS)One Day at a Time (Netflix)PEN15 (Hulu)Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Ted Danson, The Good Place Walton Goggins, The UnicornBill Hader, BarryEugene Levy, Schitt's Creek Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman's Showcase Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Alison Brie, GLOW Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central FloridaJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepCatherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

'Watchmen' compite como Mejor Drama. | Fuente: HBO

Mejor Miniserie

Catch-22 (Hulu)Chernobyl (HBO)Fosse/Verdon (FX)The Loudest Voice (Showtime)Unbelievable (Netflix)When They See Us (Netflix)Years and Years (HBO)

Mejor Película para Televisión

Brexit (HBO)Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)Guava Island (Amazon)Native Son (HBO)Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 Mahershala Ali, True Detective Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice Jared Harris, Chernobyl Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon Noah Wyle, The Red Line

Mejor Actriz en Miniserie o Película para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable Anne Hathaway, Modern LoveMegan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta Joey King, The Act Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta Merritt Wever, Unbelievable Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor Serie Animada

Big Mouth BoJack Horseman The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Los SimpsonUndone

'Los Simpson' compite como Mejor Serie Animada en los Critics' Choice Awards 2020. | Fuente: Fox

