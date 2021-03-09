Se anunciaron las nominaciones de los Bafta 2021, 'Nomadland' y 'The Father' encabezan las candidaturas. | Fuente: Composición

"Nomadland", dirigida por Chlóe Zhao, y "The Father", de Florian Zeller, lideran las nominaciones de los premios BAFTA 2021 del cine británico. Una ceremonia que resaltará (hasta cierto punto) por la pluriculturalidad ya que 16 de los 24 candidatos en las categorías de actuación provienen de minorías étnicas.

"Nomadland" y "Rocks" lideran la gala con 7 nominaciones cada una; les siguen "The Father", "Mank", "Minari" y "Promising Young Woman" con 6 cada una.

En la categoría de dirección, aparecen cuatro mujeres (incluyendo a Chlóe Zhao que se llevó el Globo de Oro 2021).

La mayor sorpresa entre los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2021 se dio en las categorías de actuación. El año pasado, no hubo ni un afrodescendiente por lo que la Academia Británica debió sentir presión por tener una lista más pluricultural.

Así aparecen entre los candidatos Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed, Dominique Fishback, Tahar Rahim y Bukky Bakray. No obstante, algunos nombres previsibles quedaron fuera como including Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman y Gary Oldman.

Los premios BAFTA 2021 se entregará el próximo 11 de abril en una ceremonia televisada en el londinense Royal Albert Hall.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS BAFTA 2021

MEJOR PELÍCULA

The FatherThe MauritanianNomadlandPromising Young WomanThe Trial of the Chicago 7

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

Calm With HorsesThe DigThe FatherHis HouseLimboThe MauritanianMogul MowgliPromising Young WomanRocksSaint Maud

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Bukky Bakray - RocksRadha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old VersionVanessa Kirby - Pieces of a WomanFrances McDormand - NomadlandWunmi Mosaku - His HouseAlfre Woodard - Clemency

MEJOR ACTOR

Riz Ahmed - Sound of MetalChadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black BottomAdarsh Gourav - The White TigerSir Anthony Hopkins - The FatherMads Mikkelsen - Another RoundTahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Niamh Algar - Calm With HorsesKosar Ali - RocksMaria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent MoviefilmDominique Fishback - Judas and the Black MessiahAshley Madekwe - County LinesYuh-Jung Youn - Minari

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black MessiahBarry Keoghan - Calm With HorsesAlan Kim - MinariLeslie Odom Jr - One Night In Miami...Clarke Peters - Da 5 BloodsPaul Raci - Sound of Metal

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Another Round - Thomas VinterbergBabyteeth - Shannon MurphyMinari - Lee Isaac ChungNomadland - Chloé ZhaoQuo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila ŽbanićRocks - Sarah Gavron

MEJOR FILME EN LENGUA NO INGLESA

Another RoundDear Comrades!Les MisérablesMinariQuo Vadis, Aida?

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

OnwardSoulWolfwalkers

